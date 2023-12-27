Boxing Day sales draw crowds in Port of Spain

News

Rebecca Mohan and Bernadette DeLeon made the trip from Tabaquite to Excellent Stores, Movie Towne on Boxing Day to get deals on Christmas decorations. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SHOPPERS were out and about looking for bargains on Tuesday as they took advantage of Boxing Day sales in Port of Spain and its environs.

The Falls at West Mall, Westmoorings, was busy with an especially large crowd at Wonderful World, which had 40 per cent off Christmas items and ten per cent off store-wide.

One woman told Newsday she was preparing for Carnival events so she stocked up on nails, make-up and shades. Other popular items were gift bags, underwear, and hair accessories.

Shoppers flocked to Wonderful World in West Mall yesterday for its Boxing Day sale. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Elsewhere in the mall, household accessories, clothes, shoes and even jewellery were being snapped up by bargain hunters and casual shoppers alike.

Gary De Gannes of Morne Coco Road said he was there to buy a Christmas gift for his daughter since he did not get to do any shopping before Christmas. But he promised she would get the gift that very day.

MovieTowne was much less busy, with most of its shoppers heading straight to the fast food outlets, coffee shops, the cinema or Excellent Stores, which had its annual 50 per cent sale on Christmas decorations.

BASKET OF GOODIES: Lynette Aceituno, right, and Rose-Marie Ottley were among the many taking advantage of deals on Boxing Day at Excellent Stores, Movie Towne. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Bernadette Deleon from Tabaquite said she looked forward to the store’s Boxing Day sale every year and had been attending for the past nine years as the decorations were of good quality and a very good price.

Dave Marcus of Mamoral said, “I shop here religiously every year for the after-Christmas excitement. Sometimes, I put up the new decorations one time. We have until January 8th, and people tend to come visit after Christmas anyway, so we good.”

Danielle Santana of Valencia said she went to shop for household items such as pillows and curtains as she had recently moved into her new home. But she also got some decorations so she would be prepared for next Christmas.

Danielle Sanatana shopping at Excellent Stores, Movie Towne on Boxing Day. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Unlike those other locations, Long Circular Mall, Long Circular, was almost empty, with only a few stores open.

Margo Hayes from England said she usually would not be shopping on Boxing Day but she had to buy a gift for one grandson as she and her husband forgot his Christmas gift. She hoped she would find something appropriate so she could give them all their gifts before she returned to England today.