Box lunches for Tobago students from first day of school

Tobago

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett –

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology will provide lunches for students from Wednesday, the first day of the new school term.

The division had previously said the school nutrition programme would resume in the second week of school.

But in a press release on Tuesday, the division said Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett has acknowledged the financial hardship being experienced by parents and guardians, exacerbated by an increase in food prices. Hackett said this poses a challenge for students’ access to nutritious meals.

“In this regard, parents of regular recipients are advised that arrangements have been made to provide lunches from the school nutrition programme for these students.”

Parents of new students are asked to make their needs known to the schools’ principals.

The division praised the caterers and staff of the School Nutrition Unit for “their dedication and commitment to meeting the needs of our students on their return to face-to-face classes.”