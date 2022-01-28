Bounty Killer and Collie Buddz Team Up On “Twisted Agenda”

Reggae star Collie Buddz team up with Bounty Killer for a new track titled “Twisted Agenda.”

Collie Buddz has waved the Bermudian reggae flag for years, first gaining mainstream attention with one of his most successful songs to date, “Come Roun.” Bounty Killer has been churning out reggae-hits hits for years, showing that the Warlord is equipped to fight oppression and all negativity on all fronts.

“Twisted Agenda” sees both men teaming up to fight the good fight. This means that no hatred for the miracle herb marijuana will be tolerated, nor will acts of police brutality and government corruption. As expected, Buddz handles the chorus, and he does a sweet job of ensuring the melody flows as the truth is told.

“Bun out the wicked and badmind people who only want to see you stumble,” Buddz instructs.

Bounty Killer puts his trust in two things, his God and his gun. Like Fidel Castro, he preaches revolution as the possible outcome of all that is happening to the meek and weak.

The easy-going reggae stepping beat is credited to the New York-based reggae legends Massive B Sound. Headed by Hot 97 DJs Jabba and Bobby Konders, Massive B has produced tracks for just about everyone, from Cocoa Tea to Vybz Kartel. The production is smooth yet lively, with Bounty Killer’s verse getting a shot of echo and reverb, not that Killer’s signature baritone voice needed any help.

Bounty Killer is gearing up to drop his album King Of Kingston. He has already released quite a few singles from the project, including “Dat’s Gadzilla,” which featured Vybz Kartel and Busy Signal, and “Swag Change.”

“Twisted Agenda” is currently holding the number 2 spot on the iTunes Reggae chart. Buddz and Killer are not done just yet after Killer shared that the music video for the song will be arriving on Monday, January 31, 2022.