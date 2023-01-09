Boosie Badazz Wants Diddy & Yung Miami In Music Video For His ‘Diddy & Caresha’ Song

Boosie Badazz has a new song inspired by Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship, and he says he needs them to star in the video.

Boosie has shared before that he is a huge fan of Diddy and his Shawty Wop, and while he has had quite a few laughs at Miami’s expense, it seems that the couple has grown on him. In a video on Monday, Boosie shared that he had a new song coming out, and he wanted Diddy and Caresha to star in it to show off their lavish lifestyle.

“Y’all know I always need something. Diddy, I need you to hit me up, bro. I can’t find your number on my new phone. I had it under another number but I keep on calling Pleasure P,” Boosie said, laughing.

“Diddy this what it is, dawg. I got a record name ‘Diddy and Caresha’ and I need y’all to shoot the video for it. I’m not in the video at all, I just need y’all to shoot some sh*t, on the yacht whatever, y’all lifestyle,” he continued.

The Baton Rouge rapper appeared in good spirits just a day after revealing that he was struggling with managing his diabetes which he was diagnosed with when he was 19 years old. He added that he didn’t expect the hip-hop billionaire to star in the video for free.

“I’mma send a camera crew and I’mma give you 20% for the record. I know you about your business. I just need y’all to shoot the video, I thought about it but y’all gotta shoot this mf so get at me man, I lost your number I know you still got mine,” he said.

Boosie also shared a snippet of the song, which began with “no matter how the world feels.”

Boosie Badazz previously shared in a Vlad TV interview that he liked seeing Diddy and Yung Miami together as it showed him that at Diddy’s age (53), he could still have a relationship with a young chick.