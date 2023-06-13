Boosie Badazz Shows Frustration In Court Supporting YNW Melly

Boosie Badazz is giving YNW Melly support as his trial begins on Monday (June 12) and again on Tuesday.

According to Dallas journalist Byron ‘Boom’ Paul, who is covering the trial in collaboration with Law & Crime, the artist was present in court to support YNW Melly on the opening day of the trial. The rapper also appeared annoyed at a man sitting next to him who was sleeping as testimony from a police officer went on.

Boosie, who was on trial for murder in 2012 and was found not guilty, reportedly offered information to Melly’s attorney.

Last December, Boosie revealed that he was the one who told the rapper to hire Jason Rogers Williams, who helped him to beat his murder trial. Williams, along with powerhouse lawyer Bradford Cohen, who worked with artists like Kodak Black, have been retained by Melly to help him beat the murder charge, which is now carrying a death sentence on conviction.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams. The case by the prosecution is that Melly and his co-accused, Cortlen ‘YNW Bortlen’ Henry shot the two victims and tried to cover up their deaths as a drive-by shooting.

Boosie live-streamed his walk to the courthouse on Monday. The artist previously said he was rooting for Melly and decided to help him out after the Florida rapper’s mother called him to ask for help.

Boosie seems to believe that because Williams had gotten him off, YNW Melly had a chance. However, the cases are vastly different as Boosie was accused by witnesses of calling the shots on a murder. However, the witnesses later recanted their claims causing the case to be thrown out.

As for Melly, prosecutors claim that there is firsthand evidence proving that Melly was the shooter.

The Honorable Judge John J. Murphy III is presiding over YNW Melly’s trial.