Boodram recalls Paria tragedy at CoE

The five divers involved in an underwater accident at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are, Christopher Boodram, who survived, Kazim Ali, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

KEEPING his colleagues calm was one of the most difficult things Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of the Paria Fuel Trading, Pointe-a-Pierre diving tragedy, has ever experienced.

Boodram, 34, a Scuba diver with 12 years’ experience, wiped away tears and frequently paused to compose himself, as he recalled the harrowing events which led to the deaths of fellow divers and friends, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar in February.

Boodram relayed and confirmed his statements signed on October 19, ahead of the hearings of the commission of enquiry into the incident, currently taking place at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

All four divers were employees of Land and Marine Construction Services (LMCS), which, together with Paria, is facing scrutiny from the commission.

The commission on Monday revealed that the four divers were not certified for commercial diving.

“I made up my mind I was to die, for (a) third time,” Boodram said at the hearing,

Boodram said he prayed for and with the divers when hopes of survival decreased.

“I say, ‘God, I coming. Ma, look out for me.’ I was expecting to be dead there.

“All of a sudden, I’m out the water, catch a breath, was in a state of panic, realising that I’m in the pipe, I just now almost dead. I not even sure if I alive, if I in hell or heaven.”