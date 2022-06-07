Bon Accord man in hospital after being shot in leg

News

Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago.

A Bon Accord man is said to be in a stable condition at hospital after he was shot in Canaan in Monday.

Police said around 10.45pm, Clyde Joseph, 27, of Milford Road, was walking along Young Street, Canaan, when he noticed a car was moving slowly behind him.

Realising he was being followed, he walked into the yard of a house near a tyre shop.

Police said a man with a gun got out of the car and fired several shots at Joseph, hitting him in the left leg.

He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Crown Point police are investigating.