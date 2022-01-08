Bomber’s body for viewing at Grand Stand

News

Clifton “Bomber” Ryan. Photo by Mark Lyndersay –

The funeral of veteran calypsonian Clifton “Mighty Bomber” Ryan, 93, will take place on Monday.

Born in Grenada on January 30, 1928, Bomber passed away on January 1.

There will be a viewing for members of the public at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 11 am-1 pm. All health protocols are to be observed including mask-wearing, hand-washing on entry, and social distancing.

The viewing will be followed by a private service at Belgroves Crematorium, Trincity from 1.30 pm-3 pm for family and special guests.