Bomb scare at RBL’s south branches

News

BACK TO WORK: Workers from Republic Bank’s High Street branch return to work after police searched the premises after an e-mailed bomb threat on Friday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER –

FOR YET another time in the past two months, several branches of Republic Bank Ltd (RBL) in south Trinidad were targeted with bomb threats, and out of an abundance of caution, the branches were temporarily closed on Friday.

The police were called in around midday at branches in San Fernando, including High Street and Cipero Street as well as South Park in Tarouba, Marabella, Princes Town and the Gulf View branches.

Newsday learnt that RBL got the threat via e-mail. No additional information was given.

Police blocked off parts of Lower High Street to vehicular traffic, and officers redirected traffic.

Staffers and customers were evacuated from the building as police and sniffer dogs searched the premises for bombs or other hazardous materials.

No bomb was found, and at around 2 pm, the scene at Lower High Street was cleared.

Fire and ambulance personnel were also on the scene.

The police, accompanied by dogs, were seen leaving the building, and shortly after, workers re-entered the building.

Earlier, at 12.54 pm, RBL’s Facebook page posted an “important notice” of the temporary closure.

It did not give a reason for the closure.

The post said: “We advised that our High Street, Cipero Street, South Park, Marabella, Princes Town and Gulf View branches are closed today May 26, 2023, until further notice.”

The bank encouraged customers to “make full use” of three services — online banking, the Republic mobile app, and the ATM.

The bank also apologised “for any inconvenience caused.”

In March, there were reports of a bomb threat, and none was found.