Body of topless woman found in Claxton Bay with head wound

News

The house at Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, where the body of a woman, was found on Thursday morning. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The partially-naked body of a woman was found under a house in Claxton Bay on Thursday morning.

The victim is believed to be a 42-year-old woman known as Bindi and Bindai, the mother of two originally from Gasparillo.

The body was found shortly before 9 am at a house obliquely opposite the Claxton Bay cemetery at the Southern Main Road. The victim had a wound to the back of the head.

The body was face down, topless, and the woman’s pants were pulled down to her knees, leading investigators to believe she had also been sexually assaulted.

The death has brought to murder toll for the year, thus far, to 28.

At the scene, the police did not name the victim, saying she was known in the area only as “Bindi,” and no relatives had yet come forward to identify the body.

But villagers said she frequented the two nearby bars at Claxton Bay junction, and was from Charles Street North in Gasparillo.

Newsday visited people believed to be relatives in Gasparillo, who said someone had told them the news, but they had not yet seen the body.

A close relative said the family had not seen Ramsubhag in the past few years and was unsure where she lived. A friend alerted them to the murder, and another relative went to view the body.Wiping away tears, the relative said Ramsubhag moved about a lot, meaning she changed addresses frequently.

The relative did not wish to comment further.

One of the occupants of the house where the body was found told Newsday they did not know the woman personally, although she was seen frequenting the nearby bars.

“I walked downstairs and saw the body on the ground by the wall. She never came to this house before. I went to sleep around 9 pm (Wednesday). No one in this house knows what happened,” the man said.

Another relative said a resident recalled hearing someone scream. The neighbour paid no mind and returned to sleep.

“That was maybe about 1 am or 2 am. But the neighbours said they, too, did not see anything.”ASP Persad, Sgts Ramsahai and Jones, and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) gathered evidence.W/Insp Bruce and other police from the Central Division also visited.

An autopsy is set for next week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the murder can call any police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.