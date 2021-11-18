Body of missing Biche pensioner found in river

News

The body of a missing 69-year-old Biche pensioner has been found in a river.

Relatives of Francis De Leon, 69, who lived alone at La Salle Road, reported him missing on November 13.

De Leon, also called Fred, was last seen alive three weeks earlier.

The body was about 300 feet from a track in a forested area in Biche, lying on some logs in the river.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team, an NGO, led by commander Ren Gopeesingh and captain Vallence Rambharat, together with game wardens, relatives including his brother Augustine, friends and nearby residents, searched several areas in Biche and found the body on Thursday.

Over the weekend, De Leon’s bicycle was found near the Tambuletey River in Biche.

Eastern Division police, including ASP Ravenales, Insp Sanjeev Ramkaran, visited the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be done next week to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.