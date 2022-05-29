Body of decomposing man found in Diego Martin

News

THE decomposing body of man was found in Diego Martin on Saturday afternoon. The body is yet to be identified.

Police said a resident of Hassanali Street, Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin reported on Wednesday that at about 12.30am on May 25, he heard gunshots near his home.

The man reportedly found nothing when he went to check.

However, at around 6.15am on Saturday, the man told police he got a foul-smelling stench coming from a bamboo patch near his home. He also found four spent 9mm shells.

Police responded and found the decomposing body.