Body of Barrackpore hunter fished out of pond

The decision to take a swim in a pond over the weekend ended in the death of a 52-year-old Barrackpore hunter.

Emmanuel Edwards of Harrilal Trace is believed to have drowned on Saturday.

A report said he and a friend were liming, and at about 2 pm, they went for a swim in the pond opposite Edwards’ home.

They dived in, but the friend alone resurfaced and could not find Edwards.

Other villagers were alerted, and after searching for about an hour, they found Edwards’ body stuck in the mud in the pond.

Insp Ramlogan, Cpl Suliman, Ramsahai and other police visited.

District medical officer Dr Chamaiah ordered the removal of the body.

An autopsy is set for this week at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

PC Ramsahai of the Barrackpore police station is continuing investigations.