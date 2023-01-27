Body in mud volcano may be missing man

News

A missing person poster, placed on social media by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, showing missing man Dominic Gokool, who is believed to be the man found dead in a mud volcano. – HSRT

A WOMAN believes the decomposed body found in a mud volcano in a forested area in Cedros district on Thursday afternoon is her missing 32-year-old relative, Dominic Kadeem Gokool.

The 50-year-old woman, who lives in East Dry River, Port of Spain, said she has yet to view the body, but based on information she received, it matches Gokool’s description.

“From what they are telling me, it is Dominic. I still have to wait until I see the body sometime next week at the Forensic Science Centre,” she said on Friday.

“I last spoke to him around Old Year’s day. My birthday was on Monday, so I know I would have heard from him, but I did not.”

She told Newsday that about two years ago, Gokool relocated to Chatham and was living with someone.

The father of two was last seen alive on January 13.

From what the relative was told, on that same date, Gokool told people to report him missing to police if they did not see or hear from him by 10 pm. A missing person report was made two days later.

The woman said police as well as the NGO, Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by Vallence Rambharat, were searching for Gokool.

Acting on a tip-off, Rambharat later told Newsday, a joint search with South Western Division police and HSRT was undertaken which led to the discovery.

ASP Mathura, Sgts Boodoo, Khan and Sobie, Cpl Seecharan and others as well as ASP Darryl Ramdass of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, were involved in the search.

The police said the body, which appeared to be about six feet, was at the centre of the volcano, lying face down.

The deceased was wearing a pair of discoloured long jeans and a discoloured top. The left leg was straight, with the right slightly bent at the knee. The right arm was outstretched and only visible to the elbow.

The torso was also visible. However, the remaining body parts were not visible and appeared to have sunk in the mud.