Body found with gunshot wounds in Chandernagore

The body of a man was found at Chandernagore in Chaguanas on Friday afternoon.

The police received information about the body, which had gunshot wounds, and which was found in a bushy area at Ghany Street Extension.

The victim was unidentified and up to 5.25 pm, the police had not yet provided any further information.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police were at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on his identity or his death can call the Chaguanas police station at 665-5271 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).