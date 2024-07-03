Body found with gunshot wounds in California

News

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III and Central Division police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man whose body was found on the roadside in California before daybreak on July 3.

The police identified the victim as Jonathan Ramnath, 26, of New Settlement in Dow Village, California. He was also called Wax and Brandon.

Around 2.45 am, Couva police received a report of a man lying in the road at the corner of Junon Street West and Southern Main Road near Maddy’s Mini Mart and Pluck Shop. They found the body with multiple gunshot wounds. The police do not have a motive.

An autopsy is expected to be done later in the week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Investigations are ongoing.