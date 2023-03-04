Body found on roadside in Palmyra identified

News

The area where the body of an unidentified man was found on Wednesday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

An autopsy is set for this week on the body of a man which was found at the roadside in Palmyra Village, on the outskirts of San Fernando, on Wednesday

The man was later identified as Zaiarat Hosein, 67, of Thompson Gardens in Tarodale.

On Wednesday, at around 7.30 am, someone spotted the body next to a bedsheet about 20 feet from the Palmyra Link Road in a bushy area near a fruit and vegetables stall.

The person called the police, and PC Harry and other officers from the Ste Madeleine station responded.

The body bore no visible marks of violence.

The body was taken to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital.

PC Harry is leading investigations.