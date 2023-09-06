Body found in Siparia identified by clothes

News

File photo –

The body found in Mendez Village in Siparia on Tuesday morning has been identified as that of pensioner John Williams.

Williams, 65, lived at Shabali Trace in Mendez Village.

Two workers from the Forestry Division of the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry were planting trees at Penal Quinam Road in Mendez Village at around 8.40 am on Tuesday when they stumbled on the body. It was about 150 feet from the road in a forested area.

The body was clad in a pink T-shirt and black three-quarter pants. The man was barefoot. A brown Kangol hat was nearby.

Relatives later identified Williams, saying he was last seen alive at his home on Sunday around 4 pm, wearing the same clothing. They also told police he was a “known narcotic user.”

The first responders were PCs Bridgemohan and Maharaj of the Siparia police station.

Insp John, Sgt Gosine, PCs Pascal and Ramdass, and other police from the South Western Division went to the scene. Sgt Elvin, PC Bhola, and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Three) also visited and gathered evidence.

The DMO, Dr Ramjit, ordered the body taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James pending a post-mortem.

PC Maharaj is leading investigations.

The body found on the South Trunk Road in La Romaine on Tuesday remained unidentified up to Tuesday afternoon.