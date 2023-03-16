Body found in Canaan, Tobago is Rishi Renny Khodai

News

File photo –

THE body found on Golden Grove Road, Canaan, Tobago, just over a week ago has been identified as that of Rishi Renny Khodai.

Police said Khodai, 39, of East Indian descent, lived at Arnos Vale Road, Plymouth.

An autopsy is still to be done on his body to determine the cause of death, police said. A passer-by discovered Khodai’s body in some bushes shortly after 9 am on March 13.

He wore a red T-shirt and a black long pants. Khodai also had several tattoos on his upper body.

Last Saturday, the police appealed through their social media pages for the public’s help in identifying the body.

The Homicide Bureau, Tobago Division, is investigating.