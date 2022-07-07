Body found days after shooting in Cumuto

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE decomposing body of a man was found days after a report was made to police of a shooting in Cumuto.

Police said a man visited the Cumuto police station and told officers he had found a body near his home on the Cumuto Main Road at around 2.58 pm on Wednesday.

Officers went to the area where found the body of the man who up to press time, remained unidentified.

Investigators said the man appeared to be of African descent, about five feet, nine inches tall with a cane row hairstyle and the tattoo “AJ” on his right upper forearm.

Police suspect he may have been dead for about two days. Eight spent shells were found near the body.

Police said residents in the area reported hearing gunshots on Sunday night. The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre where an autopsy will be done after the body is positively identified. Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries.