Body found at Swallow’s Beach, Tobago, identified

Police on the scene at Swallow’s beach, Pigeon Point Road, on Wednesday, after a body was found floating in the water. – Photo by David Reid

The man whose body was found floating in waters at Swallow’s Beach, Tobago, on Wednesday has been identified as 84-year-old Friedhelm Knie.

He was identified by his son Jochen Knie, 55, a businessman.

Knie was vacationing with family members on a yacht which was docked approximately 200 metres from the shore at Swallow’s Beach. He died while trying to swim from the yacht to the shore.

Knie’s body bore no marks of violence and police have classed his death as a drowning.

Police said around noon on Wednesday, Carlson Edwards, 32, of Store Bay Local Road, Bon Accord, was sitting in a vehicle on Pigeon Point Road, Crown Point, when he saw something floating in the water and realised it was the body of an elderly man.

Edwards alerted the police and PC Woods and others from the Crown Point Police Station responded.

Knie was wearing a green and black police T-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and a watch.

Police also found some cash and a pair of three-quarter demin shorts near the body.

District medical officer Dr Delmon Baker pronounced Knie dead at approximately 1.50pm and ordered his body removed to the Scarborough Mortuary for a post-mortem.

Sgts Guy, Jones and PCs Broomes and Wharwood, of the Homicide Bureau, visited the scene. They were accompanied by PCs Grant and Abraham.