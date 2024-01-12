Body found at Old Grange Road, Tobago

News

The body of a man has been found at Old Grange Road, Tobago.

He has been identified as Akinde Bissoon, said to be originally from Sou Sou Lands.

Supt Rodhill Kirk said police were told about the body around 8 am.

He said Bissoon’s body bore marks of violence but the police were yet to determine whether his death could be classified as a murder or homicide.

Tobago’s first murder for the year took place on New Year’s Day, with the shooting of dancehall artiste Kareem Small. He was shot while liming with friends near his home at Patience Hill.

Tobago recorded 14 murders in 2023.