Body discovered at Swallow’s Beach

News

File photo by David Reid.

Tobago police are trying to identify a Caucasian man whose body was discovered floating in the water at Swallow’s Beach, Pigeon Point Road, on Wednesday.

Police said around noon, Carlton Edwards, 32, of Store Bay Local Road, was sitting in his vehicle near the beach when he saw a body floating in the water.

Police on the scene at Swallow’s beach, Pigeon Point Road, on Wednesday, after a body was found floating in the water. – Photo by David Reid

He and a passerby later went into the sea to retrieve the body.

Crown Point police are investigating.