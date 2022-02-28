Bodies of three divers recovered

News

Vanessa Kussie, the wife of one of the divers, is attended to after hearing that three of the four bodies were recovered. Photo by Roger Jacob

Paria Fuel Trading has announced that the bodies of three of the four divers who were sucked into a 36-inch crude oil pipeline on Friday have been recovered. Recovery efforts continue for the fourth.

Paria said the bodies were found at 5.55 pm and the families of the men were notified at 6 pm.

“Paria Trading Company Limited (Paria) joins the families in mourning their loss and is continuing to provide support and counselling as they deal with this profound loss.”

Also expressing condolences to the families was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who said he wanted to assure them that nothing will stand in the way of determining how the tragedy occurred.

Police guard the gates at Paria Fuel Trading Company in Pointe-a-Pierre after news broke that three of the four missing divers’ bodies were recovered on Monday evening. Photo by Ria Chaitram

“Even as we prayed and hoped for a miracle, it was not to be. In this period of great loss and deep trauma for all the families and the national community, I extend sincerest condolences to all their loved ones.

“I also want to commit to them that all that has to be done by Paria and its associates in this matter will be professionally executed starting with the already announced independent investigation involving the best professional and technical expertise available to the country.”