Bobo Shanti group commemorates Haile Selassie’s visit

Bobo Shanti priests Priest Imsley of Zion, Priest Nyahbinghi, Prophet Dexter Zola, Prophet J Isasha at Newsday’s Port of Spain office on Thursday. – Photo by Cherisse L Berkeley

Bobo Shanti priests will celebrate the commemoration of the late emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie’s visit to TT. Haile Selassie I visited TT on April 18, 1966.

Priest Imsley of Zion told Newsday on Thursday, the group is inviting everyone to the San Juan promenade on April 24 to join in the celebration.

“All fractions of Rastafarianism will be in attendance including Bobo Shanti, the 12th Tribe, the Nyabinghi House, as well as Orthodox and free Rastas.”

Free Rastas are Rastafarians who don’t ascribe to any particular sect.

“There will be Nyabinghi drums being played and the sharing of food for all who come to join in our celebrations.”

Asked why the group is hosting the celebration he said, “We want to show the world this animosity among us as a people is international – where killing one another is not just a TT thing.

“All are invited as we say (Luke 12:32) ‘Give me your heart and I will give you my Father’s kingdom.’”

Imsley said the Ethiopian African Black International Congress is standing with their leader Prince Emannuel Charles Edward, Emperor Selassie and Prophet Marcus Messiah.

“The congress wishes to reiterate the honour and pride amongst us as a people, especially the young people.”

He told the Newsday it is critical to display important black people.

“It’s good to look out and see people like yourself in good positions. It inspires you to know it is possible and within your reach.”

The congress is involved in a project on repatriation with reparation.

“They took us from Africa and we were unjustly compensated.”

Imsley lamented, “Only white collar people speak of reparations without even the thought of repatriation.

“They are not repairing the breach.”

He said the congress is addressing leaders within Africa who had a part to play in the slave trade.

“We are not being impartial, but we must address it.”

The group will be addressing the issue through the Human Rights Charter articles one to 15. They are asking the Government to ask the United Nations (UN) for it to be put on its agenda.

“In order for it to be on their agenda, the Governments of the Caricom islands need to take it to the UN.

“We are not here with arms stretched, begging and beseeching, it is a legitimate right and we will not forget it.”