Boat show on Saturday ahead of Great Race

Sports

Arrow competes in the special class at regatta three in Chaguaramas. – Photo by Ronald Daniel

WITH the 2023 Great Race just two weeks away, competitors are putting in their final preparations for the highly anticipated annual event. On Saturday, all the boats will be on display at a boat show at West Park Savannah, Diego Martin.

It is a change of venue as the boat show is normally held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

On Saturday, the boats will be paraded through St James, along Tragarete Road, back along Ariapita Avenue and then on display at the West Park Savannah. The boats are expected to arrive at West Park Savannah around 11.45 am.

On Friday, a TT Powerboat Association media release said, “This gives the public the opportunity to see the boats up close and meet the teams competing in this year’s race. There will be a total of nine bowen boats in this year’s International Great Race and with much anticipation, we are happy for the return of the legendary White Heat in the 80mph class operated by the experienced Tardeau family.”

The boats often experience choppy waters in the race.

Rough conditions are just what the Bowen/Yamaha Spec class may be wishing for as these conditions suit their hull type, giving them a slight advantage. The new concept class consists of six identical boats built by the Bowen Boats Company in Chaguaramas who pride themselves for historically building boats for the rougher Caribbean seas and outfitted with the dependability of Yamaha 200hp outboard engines.

“Rough conditions help level the playing field,” said Alan Rouse of Bowen Boats.

The spec class will have a total of six bowen boats competing in 2023 and with all the boats and engines identical, switches the focus to the skill and mettle of the driver and throttlemen all battling for top honours and bragging rights, to see just who will reach Store Bay, Tobago first.

Already, the teams can stand proud as Arrow in the Bowen/Yamaha Spec class, owned and operated by Jason Reece and Scott Knaggs, took top overall points and the honours of being named the 2023 national champions in the recently concluded Regatta National Championship Series.

They were followed by the team of Jacque Gomes and Gary Johnson (Bowen/Yamaha Spec Class) coming ahead of the 2022 national champion Extreme Measures (70mph Class) who finished in third place overall.