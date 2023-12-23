Bmobile, United Way treat Hope Centre children’s home

News

Double Olympic medallist and bmobile brand ambassador Keshorn Walcott, joins the team of bmobile staff volunteers as they spread holiday cheer at the Hope Centre Children’s Home, San Fernando. – Photo courtesy bmobile.

Fun and games, decorations, gifts and a visit from two special guests are what the children of Hope Centre Children’s Home in San Fernando received this Christmas.

In a collaboration between bmobile and United Way TT, the children were gifted with a meals at Chuck E Cheese’s in Brentwood Town Centre, Chaguanas, parang from Tabaquite-based group Los Niños de Subero, a festively decorated home, and a gift-bearing green-suited Santa Claus and his helper, two-time Olympic medallist and bmobile ambassador Keshorn Walcott.

Allison Alexander-John acting senior manager marketing and promotions said the festivities were part of the bmobile Christmost campaign.

“The campaign exemplifies bmobile’s commitment to not only providing exceptional products and services but also to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. We believe that fostering a sense of community and giving back is an integral part of our corporate identity.”

United Way’s Community Investment Lisa Ramsumir manager added, “Initiatives like this remind the children that they are not forgotten. While they may be living in a children’s residence, there are people thinking of them, we value them, and they are the future. So, we hope that initiatives like this continue and that the children remember it for the rest of their lives.”

Hope Centre manager Lisa Ramkissoon said bmobile staff volunteers spending the day with the children was a “heartwarming” gesture because the children needed one-on-one interaction with others.

“We appreciate all the gifts and toys but more than that, they need interaction with people, to be able to learn to communicate with people, express themselves. We appreciate the good examples who came to spend time with them.”

She added that there were plans to set up a mentorship programme at the centre to help improve the children’s all-round abilities and understanding.