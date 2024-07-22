Blogger wants PM, CoP FUL messages

News

Vishal Persad.

SOCIAL activist and blogger Vishal Persad wants all the WhatsApp communication between the Prime Minister, the National Security Minister and all commissioners of police between 2020 to 2024 that concern firearm user’s licences.

Attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan of JurisX Chambers wrote to Dr Rowley, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher on July 18 on behalf of his client Vishal Persad.

He gave the three until August 19, to provide an access decision.

The novel request was made after newspaper reports detailed alleged messages exchanged between former police commissioner Gary Griffith, Dr Rowley and Hinds over an FUL application and quarry-blasting licence for a Tobago quarry operator said to be a close friend of the prime minister.

The blogger contends that the Whatsapp messages mentioned in the newspaper articles demonstrated that public officials are using the communication medium for official business and are subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Ramkhalwhan said his client has since embarked on a FOIA project to scrutinise the messages.

“The exposure of these WhatsApp exchanges underscores the importance of accountability and oversight in government communications, especially concerning sensitive matters that impact public trust and confidence in law enforcement and regulatory agencies.”

The letter also said the practice to use the digital communication medium raised important questions about transparency and accountability in governance.

Ramkhalwhan also said an assertion that the messages were not subjected to the FOIA would be a “perilous stance” since such a position “could potentially permit official communications to circumvent scrutiny and transparency requirements.”

“In a context where digital communications increasingly shape government operations, overlooking the applicability of FOIA to platforms like WhatsApp risks undermining the fundamental principles of accountability and openness in governance. These principles are essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring that decisions affecting citizens are made in a manner consistent with democratic norms.

“By interpreting FOIA in a manner that acknowledges and integrates digital modes of communication, governmental transparency is fortified, facilitating public access to information essential for informed citizenship and democratic governance. This approach not only aligns with contemporary technological advancements but also reinforces the foundational principles of democratic governance in an increasingly interconnected and digitally mediated society.”