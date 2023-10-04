Block of ice crashes through roof of Trinidadian’s English home

News

A large block of ice, most likely from a plane, smashed the roof of a house in England, causing about £12,000 (over TT$99,000) worth of damage, a few weeks ago.

On September 12, the homeowner, criminologist Dr Carla George, 45, was on a work call when she heard the crash.

Several UK media outlets, including the Independent, Mirror, UK News, and Manchester Evening News, reported the incident.

They reported that George initially thought some boxes had fallen in the attic at her home in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

But when she went to investigate, she saw a blue sky and found the block of ice on the floor.

From what she was told, the hole was likely caused by a large chunk of ice that fell from a plane en route to Heathrow.

There were no reports of injuries.

George is the granddaughter of the late Violet “Ma Asson” Asson, who was well-known Point Fortin, especially for her delicious chicken, which she sold for about half a century.

Asson’s chicken was much sought-after on a Friday evening at Tanner Street in Point Fortin.

Asson was the mother of one, Angela George, and grandmother of two, Drs Edmund and Carla George, who both live in England.