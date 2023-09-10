Blanchisseuse resident grateful for more police patrols

News

From left, Sgt Imraz Hosein, Sgt Gregory Joseph and Insp Adina Cummings-Clarke pray with residents during the town hall meeting on August 20 at the Blanchisseuse Community Centre. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Concerned villagers from Blanchisseuse have welcomed the police’s pledge to help reduce murders and other crimes in the rural fishing community.

One resident said had the police intervened earlier, many lives might have been saved.

“I know for a fact that we, the villagers, welcome the increase in police manpower and vehicle,” a resident who requested anonymity said.

“Had there been an increased patrol earlier in the year, maybe we would have been able to alleviate many of the things that happened. We are still grateful for their efforts. We have seen improvements like an increased foot patrol.”

At a town meeting on August 28, at the Blanchissesue Community Centre, head of the North Eastern Division Snr Supt Mervyn Edwards told residents that he had assessed the resources of the station and had transferred officers to the Blanchisseuse station to boost the strength there.

Edwards said two additional vehicles have been assigned for patrol duties. He said four soldiers would provide additional support and joint patrols.

The once quiet and peaceful community saw a spate of murders stemming from gang violence, land disputes, and drug-related incidents over the past two years, particularly at O’Connor Street.

ACP Oswain Subero vowed to spend some time in the community to ensure that the tide would turn on illegal activity in the area. He also promised to providing footballs and other sporting gear to help revitalise sporting activities.

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles also pledged greater support to the community.

Blanchisseuse police youth club, led by PC Roxanne Squires, in collaboration with community councils from the northeast coast are hosting a Sports and Fun Day in honour of slain resident Kerron Joseph, 38.

On August 11, the off-duty fire officer was shot dead at O’Connor Street.

The Sports Day was initially set for August 27, but owing to his death the organisers rescheduled it .

“Kerron was involved in sports and did a lot for the community. He was Squires’ friend and was helping her plan this sporting event, which will be a north coast event. He always tried to help everyone,” the resident said.

“Some of us are affected directly, some are indirectly, and some have self-imposed curfew because of the crime. We need to be our brother’s keepers. We need to look out for each other. If we could do that or get back to doing that, then we should be great going forward,” the resident said.

From left, ASP North East Jason Callender, Snr Supt Mervyn Edwards, ACP North East Oswain Subero and ASP Daniel Hernandez at the town hall meeting on August 21. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A peace walk is on the cards to be included in the Sports and Fun Day at the Blanchisseuse Recreational Grounds.

On September 8, 2021, Joseph survived a shooting that claimed the lives of Clive Joseph, 50, and Kervin Estrada, 40, in Upper Village in Blanchisseuse.

On August 19, days after the fireman’s killing, the police responded to yet another fatal shooting at O’Connor Street. They found the body of Marvin Glaude, 37, on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the start of the year, mid-morning on January 27, villagers Nigel Dedier, 51, and Michael Evangelist, 31, were shot dead at a job site near the Blanchisseuse Recreational Grounds.

Two years earlier, on February 17, 2021, Evangelist’s brother Sherwin Maharaj, a lifeguard, 31, was shot dead near his house on O’Connor Street.

In April this year, their father, Carver Evangelist, 50, of O’Connor Street, was shot dead near his home.