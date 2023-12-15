‘Blackie’ gunned down in Bon Air Gardens

News

Hamid “Blackie” Jack, 31 was gunned down in Bon Air Gardens on Thursday morning.

Police said witnesses reported they were with Jack, a Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation labourer, when an unknown man approached and fired one shot in his direction.

They all ran and when they returned, found Jack unresponsive on the ground with blood oozing from his head.

While the witnesses heard only one shot, police found ten spent 9mm shell casings. The body was removed and a post-mortem was ordered.

Enquiries are ongoing.