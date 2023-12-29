Black Rock man missing

Tobago

MISSING: Hubert Johnson – Photo courtesy TTPS

A Black Rock man has been reported missing.

According to police reports, 78-year-old Hubert Johnson who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is missing. Johnson, who lived at Black Rock main road was last seen leaving his home on November 28.

A report was made to the Shirvan Road police station on November 29.

He was last seen wearing a red Katzenjammers hat, with a red T-shirt and a green long pants.

He was described as African descent, dark brown in complexion six feet two inches tall, slim tall, dark brown eyes with grey hair and grey facial hair.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Shirvan Road Police Station at 639-8888 or any of the police hotlines – 999, 555,911 or 800-TIPS.