Bikers launch Moruga literacy project

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: In this photo, posted to the group’s Facebook page, members of the Enforcement Bikers Foundation ride in Moruga on Sunday as part of a Community Mentoring Education Intervention project aimed at raising literacy levels especially among youths. – Facebook

THE inclement weather did not stop non-governmental organisations, ministry representatives and community members from participating in the Community Mentoring Education Intervention project in Moruga on Sunday.

The inaugural project was spearheaded by the NGO, Enforcement Bikers Foundation, in collaboration with the Moruga 2050 Association for Sustainability, under the theme, Pursuit of Excellence.

The project is geared toward raising literacy awareness in the community and utilises volunteers who include former teachers and students as well as parents to mentor youths in various schools, community centres, libraries and churches.

Bikers gathered from 9.30 am at Grand Bazaar and were joined by members of the various protective services and representatives from the ministries of Youth Development and National Service and Sport and Community Development. They drove to the Grand Chemin Beach facility where the day’s events kicked off at 1 pm.

Director of the Enforcement Bikers Association Lee Ann Lee Chee Wilson said the group consists of people of various professional backgrounds and it is hoped they can encourage young people to read more.

“We are trying to motivate the disadvantaged people and students who do not see the value of literacy.”

Wilson said her group was recently formed to train people to ride motorcycles and educate them in road safety and how to navigate traffic.

MP for Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin said her office and community NGOs have been working to build and facilitate such programmes for the youth in her constituency.

“The initiative of the Moruga 2050 Association for Sustainability and the Bikers Association is excellent since it takes a village to raise a child, and through camaraderie, they have shown that unity, growth and development lie within the community to inspire young persons who feel there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” Benjamin said.

She said young people in the area continue to be neglected and she hopes also for the re-introduction of the technical vocational programmes which were disbanded when technical vocational schools in the area were closed.

“I have recently engaged in conversations with various NGOs, who gave their commitment to nurturing and steering the children of Moruga/Tableland towards their goals and ensuring they are inspired to be future leaders.

Benjamin said the Community Mentoring Education Intervention project was a continuous initiative and is open to everyone in the community.