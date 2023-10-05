Big Ride singer appeals for donations for new car

News

Lashley “Motto” Winter’s damaged Ford Mustang. Photo from his GoFundMe page. –

Lashley “Motto” Winter, the soca singer known for hits such as Big Ride, has started a GoFundMe to get his car back.

The title of his GoFundMe page is Help Motto Get Back on the Road.

The French Vanilla singer, who lives in the US, was involved in an accident on October 1 in Florida, US, and his new 2015 Ford Mustang 5.0 was written off.

The St Lucian singer said he is thankful to be alive.

He posted on the page on October 3 that he had traded his old 2007 Ford Mustang convertible for a 2015 Mustang.

On the day of the trade, the engine and tyre pressure lights came on in his old car.

He said when he made the trade, the dealer switched his old plates/registration to his new car, but did not ask him to contact his insurance company at the same time to change and update his policy from the old car to the new one.

“And, of course, I was super excited, it did cross my mind but I said I’ll wait till I get home (which was 25 minutes away),” he wrote.

Motto said before he left the dealership it started raining and he prayed to God to guide him on the road.

“Cruising down the highway, boom an accident happened in the expressway. All cars had to cross over to the main four highway. So I did that. Mind you, the roads are crazy wet.

He said traffic was moving at normal highway speeds, and then, “As soon as I accelerated to catch up to traffic, boom, my rear tyres slipped to the left, I swung steering to the right and…I felt the car hydroplane into lane, three, two, one. Absolutely no cars were next to me, and then boom, into some broken car parked on the side of the highway.”

He escaped with just a bruise on his neck from the seatbelt. But the car was a “total loss,” he said.

“Guess why, I never had collision insurance, I never got home with the car. Now, Motto is a man with no ride,” he wrote.

On the page he told his audience his birthday was October 20 and he has some time to get back on the road.

He set a target of US$20,000 in donations and had received US$1,050 up to Wednesday afternoon.