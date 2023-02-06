‘Big Daddy Wotless’ on car lands Sangre Grande man in court

News

LAID CHARGE: PC Sujeet Ramsaran who charged the taxi driver. –

A taxi-driver who contested a ticket for having unauthorised letters and figures on his car, has been fined $300 by a San Fernando magistrate.

David Bharath of Sangre Grande, was stopped during a roadblock exercise along the Naparima Mayaro Road, New Grant, on January 7 at 10.27 am by the police. PC Sujeet Ramcharan saw the words “Big Daddy Wotless” in the front and back windscreen.

These were deemed unauthorised letters in contravention of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

Ramcharan issued the fixed penalty notice of $1,000. However, Bharath contested it.

On Monday, the case went to court and the taxi driver pleaded guilty before Erica Baptiste-Ramkissoon.

She fined him the $300, or in default he will serve 14 days simple imprisonment.

Bharath has three months to pay the fine.