Big catch on THA-owned Capital of Paradise

The THA-owned Capital of Paradise I

THE Tobago House of Assembly-owned commercial fishing vessel, Capital of Paradise I, has enjoyed success on its fifth official expedition.

On Tuesday, the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company, through the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development, said “7,945 pounds of yellowfin tuna were captured and exported to the USA, while a by-catch totalling 2,000 pounds was shipped to Tobago to be wholesaled. The total value of the export can be estimated at US$50,000.”

It said the voyage began on October 14 and ended on November 4.

It added that since the vessel returned to commercial activity in June, the income generated ha offset the cost of operating it. t“The Capital of Paradise I continues to satisfy its mandate by penetrating international markets, while providing a sustainable supply of quality fish for local fish processors and other businesspeople.”

The crew is currently making preparations for their next trip on November 16.

In their fourth trip from September 8-27, the crew returned with a bountiful catch of 7,011 lbs of yellowfin tuna valued at US$46,014.25, all of which was exported to the US. Approximately 689 lbs of by-catch was also acquired, amounting to $10,335, to be sold locally.

The Capital of Paradise had not set sail for almost four years and was deemed unseaworthy.In March this year, Chief Secretary Fraley Augustine said $1.8 million had been spent to get it back in compliance with all necessary approvals.