WASHINGTON — Joe Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin yesterday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump’s pathway to reelection.
Angry supporters of both sides take to streets
Thu Nov 5 , 2020
Biden on brink of White House
