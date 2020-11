WASH­ING­TON — Joe Biden won the bat­tle­ground prizes of Michi­gan and Wis­con­sin yes­ter­day, re­claim­ing a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from De­moc­rats four years ago and dra­mat­i­cal­ly nar­row­ing Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s path­way to re­elec­tion.