Biden commends ‘talented’ PM at Howard University

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in a photo taken by his daughter Sonel Rowley, at Howard University in Washington DC on Saturday where he was conferred with an honorary doctorate for his contribution to politics. –

UNITED States President Joe Biden congratulated the Prime Minister on the honorary degree he received from Howard University in Washington DC on Saturday.

Biden and Dr Rowley both received honorary doctor of letters degrees from the university.

In delivering the commencement speech at the university’s convocation ceremony held at the Capital One Arena, Biden congratulated Rowley on his achievement and praised TT as one of the US’ strongest partners in the Caribbean.

“Prime Minister. I didn’t know you were so talented.”

Biden said, “I just thought you were a foreign policies…Latin American guy.”

He added, “We gotta talk.”

Before Rowley received his degree. Howard University president Dr Wayne Frederick described him as a “renowned social and political leader, pioneering statesman and scholar.”

Frederick praised Rowley for contributing to TT’s socio-economic development, regional integration and strengthening ties with the US.