BHTA CEO Geoffrey Roach stepping down Loop Barbados

Geoffrey Roach is stepping down as chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA).

Roach made the announcement during the BHTA fourth quarterly general meeting held on December 14.

A former chairman of the BHTA, Roach also headed the Bridgetown Cruise Terminal for 13 years as chief executive officer.

He assumed the post of BHTA CEO from September 1, 2022, succeeding Rudy Grant who is now serving as Barbados’ Consul General to Miami.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 20, chairman of the BHTA, Ren?e Coppin stated that Roach will be pursuing other career opportunities.

“Geoffrey Roach has decided that he will not stay on as the CEO of the BHTA. Roach, who was still in his probationary period, will be heading off to pursue other career opportunities and so, as he winds down, we would like to take this time to thank him and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Coppin said in the issued statement.

She continued: “This means that the secretariat again faces the task of selecting someone to take us into the future. We will commence that search for another talented Barbadian to join the legacy of great leadership for which this association is known, in the new year, and will keep you all well updated on this process.”

