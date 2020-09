This ac­cord­ing to for­mer Min­is­ter of Trade and In­dus­try, Vas­ant Bharath, who re­cent­ly sat on the Prime Min­is­ter’s Roadmap to Re­cov­ery team.

With weeks to go be­fore the 2021 bud­get is pre­sent­ed, for­mer Trade and In­dus­try Min­is­ter Vas­ant Bharath says the Fi­nance Min­is­ter needs to be hon­est with the pop­u­la­tion about the true cost of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic on T&T.