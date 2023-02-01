Beyoncé Announces “Renaissance” World Tour Fans Scramble To Get Tickets

Beyoncé kept news about a possible tour under wraps until today, February 1, when the “Lemonade” singer announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour set for 2023.

A rundown for a show on Wednesday, February 1, was leaked on Tuesday, confirming the date and venue for what appears to be a concert that is part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. The tour appears to be kicking off in Canada, according to the details shared via Beyoncé’s website, which revealed that the first show is set for July 8 at the Rogers Centre.

The Rogers Centre is located in the heart of the entertainment district of downtown Toronto. The first show date for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is set for May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. In total, there are 41 dates confirmed for the tour ranging from North America to Europe, including cities like Barcelona, London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more.

The North American leg of the tour, which is the most anticipated leg, kicks off on July 8 and runs through to September 27, with the final show in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

The tour is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022 and debuted at the top of the charts. Her last world tour was her joint tour with her husband Jay-Z, “On The Run II,” in 2018. Additionally, this will be the first time that Beyonce performed the 16-track album live. Fans have been asking for it, and now they get their wishes.

Beyoncé’s announcement of the tour comes on the heels of her blockbuster performance in Dubai, where she was reportedly paid between $24 and $45 million.

Renaissance World Tour dates

Europe dates

May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends ArenaMay 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin StadiumMay 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality StadiumMay 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield StadiumMay 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of LightMay 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de FranceMay 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur StadiumMay 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJune 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic StadiumJune 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange VelodromeJune 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie StadionJune 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenaJune 21 – Hamburg, DE – VolksparkstadionJune 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank ParkJune 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

North America dates

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers CentreJuly 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial FieldJuly 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan StadiumJuly 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union StadiumJuly 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank StadiumJuly 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field StadiumJuly 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford FieldJuly 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife StadiumAug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette StadiumAug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure StadiumAug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx FieldAug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America StadiumAug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz StadiumAug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James StadiumAug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock StadiumAug. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s CenterAug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm StadiumAug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant StadiumAug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s StadiumSept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi StadiumSept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC PlaceSept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen FieldSept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead StadiumSept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T StadiumSept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG StadiumSept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome