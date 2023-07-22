Beware of EBC impostors

News

File photo: The Elections and Boundaries Commission, Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

IMPOSTORS pretending to be election officials have been going from house to house in areas of East Trinidad seeking personal details of residents, warned the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on Friday in a statement titled, Be careful of persons falsely claiming to be working for the EBC.

“The EBC has been made aware that persons, purporting to be working with the commission have been canvassing in the areas of D’Abadie and La Florissante.

“These persons have been enquiring from residents if they will be voting and whether they require transportation on election day.”

The commission said that when residents asked these individuals to produce EBC identification, they claimed not to have received any identification badges as yet.

“Whilst the EBC is currently engaged in its national field verification exercise and is encouraging the public to co-operate with its field officers, who are currently working in these areas, the EBC denies that any of its staff or persons working with the commission at this time are engaged in this reprehensible activity.

“The EBC reminds the public to be careful with their private information in these perilous times and not to engage anyone who does not have bona fide EBC identification and approaches them without EBC branded gear.”

The commission advised the public to request EBC identification from anyone claiming to be working on its behalf.

“The EBC also advises the public to report any incident to the Police Service (TTPS), if approached by any person who claims to be working with the EBC and cannot so prove.”