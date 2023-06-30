Bethel/New Grange gets ‘walk around’ track

Tobago

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine cuts the ribbon commissioning the Bethel/ New Grange walk around track. He was assisted by Area representative who also holds the portfolio of Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Terance Baynes along with his assistant Wane Clarke. PHOTO courtesy THA – THA photos

Residents of Bethel/New Grange are being encouraged to practise active lifestyles, as the incidence of non-communicable diseases and other health challenges in Tobago must be addressed.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made this call as he commissioned the Montgomery “walk around” track, which he said should be seen as an opportunity for the community to engage in sport and fitness activities.

“The young, the not so young, the retirees, those looking to come out and get a good sweat – and even if you’re not athletic, you can walk. That’s the point: even if you’re not athletic, you perhaps can’t join the football team to be coached – come out and walk. Even if you’re not as young and as brisk and as quick with the walking, you come out and, in a safe way, take your time and walk, make a few laps around the grounds.”

He reminded residents that their health is critical to the development of the island.

“You have to be healthy. No amount of money – we can go and dig in the middle of the playing field now and find the island’s best reserve – none of that would mean anything to Tobago if we have an unhealthy population.

“So your health is critical to the development of the island. You have to be healthy. In fact, the more of you that we prevent from going up to the hospital, the better for us.”

He said the health sector would get the largest allocation in the budget.

“That is because we are a population (are) growing more and more ill. The non-communicable diseases that we are experiencing – diabetes and hypertension, the cancers; if we are not careful, we would lose a lot of our wealth to the grave. We are losing too many talented people, far too young and so it is an opportunity for you to get out, get involved and just start by walking. Some day you would get to running.”

Area representative for Bethel/New Grange and Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Terance Baynes said when he started this journey in 2020 and began going through the community, it was in his heart not to make outlandish promises, but rather, give the best representation he could. He said the track was something that was in his heart and mind to accomplish.

“I am very, very happy. In fact, I am tripping with gratitude that we have been able to reach this far and that we can commission and start walking from this evening.”

He commended the contractor for its “alacrity in the delivery of this project, and within the budget amount that the project was to cost.

“There was no overrun and no stress. The project started on April 24 and we projected about six weeks for the work, the weather of course permitting – but albeit in a little under eight weeks, the project was completed and I think that is remarkable.”

Assistant secretary of the division with responsibility for Sport Wane Clarke said projects such as this remained a high priority for the division, and emphasis would continue to be placed on serving the needs of the communities. He encouraged the residents to make maximum use of the facility.

“I’m really happy that this could be a reality…This is something that is important. If we have to have a healthy society, then we have to make investments like these. We have to make an even greater investment to ask the people who are going to make use of this to make use of it as if it was in their own home, like it is yours, because the reality is, it is yours, and it is your money that was spent on it.”