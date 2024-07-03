Beryl disrupts CAL’s St Vincent, Jamaica flights

News

Hurricane Beryl as seen from the Zoom Earth satellite on July 2, 2024. – Photo courtesy Zoom Earth

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd’s St Vincent and Jamaica flights scheduled for July 3 have been cancelled because of Hurricane Beryl.

A release from the airline on July 2 said BW 236 Barbados to St Vincent, BW 237 St Vincent to Barbados, BW 552 Trinidad to St Vincent to New York and BW 553 New York to St Vincent to Trinidad had been cancelled.

In another release, CAL said BW 079/BW 078 Kingston to Toronto to Kingston and BW 414/BW 415 Trinidad to Kingston to Nassau to Kingston to Trinidad were also cancelled.

Passengers can rebook flights without change fees once they are in the same cabin and bookings are made through the CAL call centre or ticket office before July 28. It also said CAL will not be responsible for transport to or from an alternative airport or hotel and overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.