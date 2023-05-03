Belmont Secondary teachers keep word, refuse to work

News

Belmont Secondary School. – Jeff K. Mayers

Teachers at Belmont Secondary School kept their word and withheld their services on Tuesday – three days after gunmen entered the school compound and confronted a safety officer.

President of the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin confirmed the action and renewed calls for outstanding health and safety issues to be resolved.

He said staffers intend to stay away from classes until a damaged perimeter fence at the back of the school is repaired.

Lum Kin urged the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) agency as well as the Education Ministry to take action and “do what is necessary.”

“There would be no classes until the issue is resolved. The OSH agency has to come in and make assessments and recommendations before our members return to teach,” Lum Kin said.

He said TTUTA also plans to do assessments nationwide to highlight breaches that could threaten staff and students’ safety and security.

On Monday, during May Day celebrations in San Fernando, Lum Kin told reporters teachers at that school have been working under less than acceptable conditions for a long time.

However, the ministry said that as of Monday, the number of MTS security officers at the school has been increased and there is also a police presence on site.

“This is to facilitate greater security as the fence breaches are being repaired. There is, therefore, no barrier to the resumption of classes. Teachers have been so advised,” the ministry added in a press release.