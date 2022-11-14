Belmont man charged with 2015 murder

News

ON Friday, Keon Nelson, 32, of Belle Eau Road, Belmont, has been charged with the 2015 murder of Marlon Crooks.

Acting Cpl Philips of the Cold Case Unit laid the charges.

A police media release said Crooks was with another man in Belmont on March 2, 2015. A lone gunman fired several shots at them, hitting both men.

They were taken to hospital ,where Crooks was pronounced dead, and the other man treated for gunshot wounds.

The release said officers of the Cold Case Unit of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) charged Nelson after it was advised by Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

Nelson was also charged with possession of a gun and ammunition, with intent to endanger life.

The investigation was led, at different stages, by acting W/Snr Supt Butler, acting Snr Supt Singh and Insps Lynch and Mongroo, all of HBI Region One.

Sgt Narine of the Cold Case Unit oversaw the execution of the investigation.

Investigators benefited from the input of cold-case consultants Sgt Alexander and officers attached to the Port of Spain Division Task Force.