Belmont man charged for Woodbrook kidnappings

Belmont Police Station. –

A 25-year-old Belmont man has been arrested and charged in relation to two separate Woodbrook kidnappings.

Police said a doctor was abducted at Ana Street, Woodbrook, on November 10 last year. He was later released unharmed.

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in the kidnapping of a couple and the theft of their car at French Street, Woodbrook on March 6. They were also released unharmed.

A multi-pronged investigation involving officers of the Woodbrook CID and the Port of Spain Intelligence Unit was launched.

Police said a sketch artist was used in the investigation.

The suspect was arrested at Senior Street, Upper Belle Eau Road, last Tuesday by members of the Special Operations Unit and the Port of Spain Task Force.

He was placed on identification parades last Thursday and Friday and formally charged by acting Sgt Bhagwandeen for robbery with violence and kidnapping.

He was also charged with larceny motor vehicle, kidnapping, and wanton driving by PC Taylor.

The man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.

The investigation was led by ASP Baird, Insp Lazarus, Insp Ramesh Soodeen with support from acting Sgts Bhagwandeen, Khan, Brebnor, acting Cpl Lashley, Cpl Fraser, acting Cpl Williams and PCs Taylor and Dopwell.