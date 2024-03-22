Belmont man charged for New Year’s Day murder

News

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC. –

POLICE believe they have solved the first murder recorded in 2024 after Quesi ‘Conan’ McCree was charged with the murder of Adunde Telemaque.

Telemaque, 42, of Upper Belle Eau Road, Belmont, was killed on Monday January 1, 2024 near his home.

He was ambushed by three men and shot in the head several times while throwing out the garbage after New Year’s Day celebrations at his home.

Police arrived and found Telemaque lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds and more than 40 spent shells at the scene.

McCree, 38, of Upper St Barbs, Belmont was arrested on March 13, and appeared before High Court Master Shabana Shah on Thursday to answer the charge.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard advised that McCree also face additional charges for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

McCree was held by officers of the Eastern Division Gang Unit after the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One Office conducted investigations into Telemaque’s death.

Telemaque’s mother alleged he was killed because he refused to join a neighbourhood gang.

Deborah Williams said Telemaque, a WASA labourer, had been shot twice before, in 2022 and 2023.

She said when he still refused to join the gang, they began to “tax” him.

“The latest thing was that he had to pay them $1,000 every time he got paid. He told them no. He was building a house, he had his 14-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter to take care of.”

Telemaque’s murder has left residents uneasy amid an ongoing war between gangs based in St Barb’s Road, St Francois Valley Road and Gonzales.

The area of St Barb’s in which the shooting occurred falls on the boundary of all three communities.

Residents at the time called for the authorities to establish a police post in addition to the one located on the Laventille side of the community but none has yet been built.

McCree is due to re-appear in court on August 9, 2024.