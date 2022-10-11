Belmont church still needs $6m-plus for restoration

News

The 118-year-old St Francis RC Church in Belmont – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The St Francis of Assisi Building Committee hopes to raise more than $6 million for phase two of its restoration work on the St Francis of Assisi RC Church, Belmont Circular Road.

The church is 120 years old.

The committee is hoping to raise part of the funds through its Belmont Heritage Art Exhibition and auction from October 10-14. Bids close on October 14 at 8.30 pm. People can bid on the pieces at a link available on the St Francis RC Church’s Facebook page.

The media were invited to a viewing of the exhibition on Tuesday at Mille Fleurs, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, headquarters of the National Trust.

Committee member Jose Nivet said, “We are in the midst of phase one. We started in September last year and that is sort of coming to an end.”

He said it took the committee 12 years to raise the funds for phase one – approximately $5.7 million.

“We are within budget for phase one, and there are a few additional works being done within phase one, and it is not going to add to the cost of the original quotation we received.”

The committee decided it could not wait another 12 years to raise funds for the second phase, which would cost upwards of $6 million. It held a gala on April 10 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. That event raised approximately $640,000.

There are 91 pieces in ther auction, for which artists donated their works. Nivet said he hopes it will help the committee raise more than $250,000.

Some of the pieces come from artists Leo Glasgow, Jackie Hinkson, Harry Bryden, Karen Sylvester, Martin Superville, Karen Hale Jackson, Irenee Shaw, Beverley Fitzwilliam Harries, Larry Mosca, Michael Philips, Anil Bridgelal, Rudolph Bissessarsingh, Hayden Strasser, Gabby Tommy, Karen de Verteuil, Gail Pantin, Anthony Boos, Clayton De Freitas, Marcus Gooding, Chris Thomas and others, including students.

Nivet said the committee will continue its fundraising efforts until it reaches its goal, but also hopes to find donors to support it.

“We are not waiting on handouts, we are not expecting handouts. We are going to make the effort and have some benefactors who will be willing to quietly contribute.”

Nivet said some renovation was done about 20 years ago, but that was not restoration of the building.

“Some of the work that may have been done was not in keeping with restoration and preserving that heritage.”

In phase one , the church’s roof was replaced and about 75 per cent of the beams were reused which preserved over 100 years of architecture and material.

In phase two, largely internal work will be done with wheelchair ramps being put in.

National Trust chairman Margaret McDowall said the church was a listed building and that meant that this was a nationally recognised building.

All recognised buildings are protected under the National Trust Act 1991 against unauthorised change, alterations, and against any person who damages, injures or defaces any listed property.

She added that this was not just a story about the church, but also one of how Belmont was created. McDowall said the trust wants to have Belmont declared a heritage district for many reasons.

“This church would be a centrepiece in the heritage district,” she added.

The trust said it hopes to have people visit Belmont as part of its tours.

“We want all the buildings that are part of Belmont to be restored, as many as possible.”

At the moment, the trust is doing research toward having Belmont declared a heritage district.

The church is currently closed while it undergoes restoration. When Newsday visited there were workmen on site and its entrance was barred by galvanised sheets.